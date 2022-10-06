State program aimed to help disadvantaged business owners join the transportation construction industry

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - The Wisconsin Construction Business Group has launched the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Development Initiative, working to close the funding gap for women, minorities and any other disadvantaged business owners.
The transportation construction industry has for a long time presented challenges to women and minorities.
"Thats me," said Wendy Rosenthal, Owner of the soon to be 5 Diamonds Excavating and Trucking. "This is an opportunity of a lifetime for someone. This small business, this can grow."
The CBG noticed the lack of opportunity and launched the initiative.
"The small business development center is really about taking the vision of that individual and making sure that their bankable," said Joseph Davis Sr., Development Director of the CBG's Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE).
The goal of the program is to put 10% of the states transit and highway funds, back into small, disadvantaged business in the transportation industry.
"Applying their vision to a business plan, and then financial projections. And then making sure when they walk into the bank there asking, not what they want, but what they need," said Davis.
5 Diamonds Excavating and Trucking is still in the certification process but is already building its first bulldozer.
"There will be more equipment coming, that’s what’s so fun about being part of this. I have again, those resources to work with and get that financing," said Rosenthal.
Davis also mentioned the main goal of the initiative is to let anyone, no matter who they are get their foot in the door of the transportation industry.