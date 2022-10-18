State Tax Burden Drops Again

Wisconsin's Tax Burden has gone down yet again, a trend that has been going on in the badger state for the past two decades.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum Credits the decrease to Wisconsin's relatively strong economy during the pandemic, as well as its heavy reliance on a relatively stable property tax. This aha lead to Wisconsin have one of the largest tax burden drops in the country, leading all of its neighboring states except Michigan.
Jason Stein, the research director at Wisconsin Policy Forum said, "What we say in 2020 was that it dropped from ten point three percent to a little under ten point one percent in 2020 which was the lowest number that we've seen."
However, the has lead to decreased spending on K-12 schools, a trend that he say is a result of the state not taxing as much. While the burden is projected to keep going down this year, the budget signed last year by Governor Evers includes massive funding increases for K-12 schools.