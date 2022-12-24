 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions
are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions may continue to be
hazardous along more rural highways and along open fields as
blowing and drifting snow may blow already-plowed snow back onto
roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves. Exercise extra caution when traveling.

&&

State Trooper injured while responding to crash

  • 0
crash/road graphic

Picture courtesy of MGN. Credit: Pexels 

Juneau County, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries after a truck lost control and ran into his cruiser.

It happened just after midnight Saturday morning on I90/I94 near Wisconsin Dells.

The trooper was in his car on the scene of crash when a truck lost control and ran into the cruiser, then rolled into the ditch.

The trooper was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck wasn't injured.

As a result of the crash, one lane of the highway was closed for about an hour. The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

This incident occurred during a severe winter weather event with strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and drifting/blowing snow.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to bhanson@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you