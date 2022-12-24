State Trooper injured while responding to crash

Juneau County, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries after a truck lost control and ran into his cruiser.
It happened just after midnight Saturday morning on I90/I94 near Wisconsin Dells.
The trooper was in his car on the scene of crash when a truck lost control and ran into the cruiser, then rolled into the ditch.
The trooper was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck wasn't injured.
As a result of the crash, one lane of the highway was closed for about an hour. The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
This incident occurred during a severe winter weather event with strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and drifting/blowing snow.