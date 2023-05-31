Stay hydrated during summer months

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Officials say that hydration is key, whether you're going to the river, cutting the grass, or playing football.
The Central Wisconsin Bandits hold their practices under the hot sun, and as athletes, they know more than anyone the importance of staying hydrated.
Logan Meharg, a player for the Bandits, said, "You're sweating a lot, you're losing a lot of water through your skin. When it's hot, you have to make sure you're drinking enough water to keep doing this. This is a really hard activity."
And officials say that if you're feeling thirsty, you may be behind, and dehydration is already setting in. Marshfield Deputy EMS Chief Steve Bakos said, "The feeling of thirst is the body telling you that it's actually needing water already. So ideally, you should stay ahead of it by drinking water 15 minutes before you even start getting thirsty at all."
But according to Dr. Steven Muhle at Marshfield Medical Center, not all drinks are created equal.
Muhle said, "Well I think our best friend in hydration is always gonna be water, some of the electrolyte sports drinks, those are fine. Really it's the sugary drinks and things like that, that will take as much water out of you as they put in."
He says anything with sugar or alcohol will make the problem worse.