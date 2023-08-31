 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ON TODAY...
...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY...

The combination of warming temperatures, low relative humidity and
south winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will bring
elevated fire weather conditions to parts of central and north
central Wisconsin today.

Additional fire weather concerns are expected on Sunday and Labor
Day as hotter air moves into the region and afternoon relative
humidity values drop into the 20s and 30s and southwest winds
gusting to around 25 mph.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any fires and continue to monitor the
forecast and visit the Wisconsin DNR website and click on the
appropriate county to view current burning restrictions,
especially if you plan on camping or do any outdoor burning.

Stevens Point Area Senior High students evacuated after smells of smoke in ventilation system

  • Updated
  • 0
SPASH evacuation

Firefighters on-site as SPASH students evacuate school. 

 Provided by Point-Plover Metro Wire

The evacuation occurred around 10:35 a.m.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Students and staff at Stevens Point Area Senior High were evacuated and local fire crews are responding after smoke was smelled in the ventilation system Thursday. 

The evacuation occurred around 10:35 a.m. 

Students are being sent home a little early from a half-day and sophomore orientation according to communications director for Stevens Point School District Sarah O'Donnell. O'Donnell said it was an air conditioner malfunction that caused the smell. 

At this time, parents and other visitors are urged to avoid coming to the school the SPASH school website said. 

Tags

Recommended for you