Stevens Point Area Senior High students evacuated after smells of smoke in ventilation system

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Students and staff at Stevens Point Area Senior High were evacuated and local fire crews are responding after smoke was smelled in the ventilation system Thursday.
The evacuation occurred around 10:35 a.m.
Students are being sent home a little early from a half-day and sophomore orientation according to communications director for Stevens Point School District Sarah O'Donnell. O'Donnell said it was an air conditioner malfunction that caused the smell.
At this time, parents and other visitors are urged to avoid coming to the school the SPASH school website said.