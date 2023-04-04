 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SCATTERED SHOWERS AND A FEW ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING
SOME SMALL HAIL OVER PARTS OF CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

At 1241 PM CDT, Doppler radar tracking a small band of showers and a
few isolated thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles
northwest of Wisconsin Rapids to near Plainfield. Movement was
northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Pea to half inch hail is possible.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations in the path of these storms include
Arnott...Keena....Custer and Amherst.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

Stevens Point Brewery installs new brewhouse equipment

  • Updated
  • 0
Stevens Point Brewery new tanks

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -- Stevens Point Brewery took its first steps at renovating their brewhouse Tuesday morning, lifting their new equipment inside.

The brewery has been around since 1857, one year older than the actual city of Stevens Point, and now it's getting a facelift.

The $2.5 million upgrade includes removing the old boilers, making more room in the brewery and new brewhouse equipment all the way from Germany.

It's all in an effort to make them more efficient.

"We'll use less malt to use the same amount of beer, less hops, we'll save less money on cleaning material, things like that," said Brewmaster Mike Schraufnagel.

He says they should be brewing on the new equipment the week of April 24, with beer lovers getting to taste the first beer from it around three weeks later.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to sfisher@waow.com

Recommended for you