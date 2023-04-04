Stevens Point Brewery installs new brewhouse equipment

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -- Stevens Point Brewery took its first steps at renovating their brewhouse Tuesday morning, lifting their new equipment inside.
The brewery has been around since 1857, one year older than the actual city of Stevens Point, and now it's getting a facelift.
The $2.5 million upgrade includes removing the old boilers, making more room in the brewery and new brewhouse equipment all the way from Germany.
It's all in an effort to make them more efficient.
"We'll use less malt to use the same amount of beer, less hops, we'll save less money on cleaning material, things like that," said Brewmaster Mike Schraufnagel.
He says they should be brewing on the new equipment the week of April 24, with beer lovers getting to taste the first beer from it around three weeks later.