Stevens Point Brewery installs new brewhouse equipment

Weather Alert

...SCATTERED SHOWERS AND A FEW ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING SOME SMALL HAIL OVER PARTS OF CENTRAL WISCONSIN... At 1241 PM CDT, Doppler radar tracking a small band of showers and a few isolated thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Wisconsin Rapids to near Plainfield. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Pea to half inch hail is possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in the path of these storms include Arnott...Keena....Custer and Amherst. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH