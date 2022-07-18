Stevens Point building inspection superintendent suspended for inappropriate conduct

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - We're learning about allegations that lead to the suspension of the Stevens Point building inspection superintendent.
According to city records, D.J. Schneider and other city employees were at a conference in Delavan back in April.
While there, Schneider allegedly had multiple drinks at different locations, and while at a hospitality sweet at the event, he's alleged to have grabbed a woman's buttocks according to city records.
Those records say that Schneider does not remember the events themselves, but was eventually removed from the suite.
"I am more disappointed because as I said, we have about 250 employees in the city. At any given time, you are representing the city," said Mayor Mike Wiza.
News 9 reached out to Schneider for an interview and Community Development Director Ryan Kernosky declined to comment.
Schneider was placed on unpaid leave for one week and has since returned to the job.
The city granted him a 'last chance letter' saying any other violation of city policies, no matter how severe, could result in his termination.