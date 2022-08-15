Stevens Point completes canvassing for Business 51 Referendum

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - It was a very tight race, with the decision to approve the referendum winning out by just thirty-one votes, but ballots have been approved in Stevens Point following last week's election.
Officials say no discrepancies were found when canvassing.
Moving forward, Stevens Point mayor Mike Wiza says the council can push the referendum through, but he prefers not to do that citing his concern for stalling other transportation projects the city has.
"Let's look at those options whatever it happens to be. Again, if 4-3-4 doesn't work for the council, then start somewhere else. The point is to start. That's the key," said Wiza.
Wiza knows he won't make everyone happy, but finding a starting point to the project is key for future progress.