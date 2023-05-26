Stevens Point Country Club hosts U.S. Senior open qualifying event

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- You likely know by now that the U.S. Senior Open is coming to Sentry World in Stevens Point in just about a month, but in order to play in that tournament, you must first qualify. That's exactly what 78 players tried to do today at Stevens Point Country Club.
78 players vying for two available spots, and a chance at living a dream. That's what was on the line.
For the 3,000 players, both professional and amateur, looking to make a run at the championship, golf is a game that lends itself to a lifelong pursuit of greatness.
The U.S. Senior Open is the biggest championship on the senior golf circuit, drawing in players from around the world, including today's participants from England, Australia, Germany and Paraguay.
Stevens Point Country Club is one of just two Wisconsin courses to host one of thirty three qualifying events, but for the WSGA, choosing this location was a no brainer.
"It's a great facility. I mean, you take a look around and it's just beautiful." Says WSGA Director of Rules & Competitions Geoff Pirkl "We just thought it would be a perfect fit for people from all over. I just got done talking to a guy who played from Germany. So, it's a great way to showcase this facility that sometimes gets overlooked by Sentry World down the road."
And while weather conditions were picture perfect, the golf course was unrelenting.
"We put the greens in some really fast conditions out there. Fairways are pretty firm, greens are pretty firm, good hole locations." Explains Andrew Krugler, Head Golf Pro at Stevens Point Country Club. "That's kind of the biggest prep that we have done out here is make sure the golf course is ready to go and a good challenge for the guys who are playing today."
Out of the 68 total players to finish today's round, none of them were under par.
The two qualifiers were Mick Smith from Australia and Bradley Lanning of Hortonville, who shot even par and one over respectively.
With still more than a month to go before the Open tees off, there still remains plenty of golf to be played. However, those in charge of today's event haven't lost perspective of this unique opportunity.
Geoff Pirkl further explains his excitement; "It's great to be in this part of the state with the Major Championship coming to this part of the state, I think it's the first one ever. The excitement, you can just feel it here so, just glad to be a part of it."