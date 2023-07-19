Stevens Point family business closing after more than 80 years in business

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- After more than 80 years, a family business is deciding that it's time to call it an end of an era.
It's hard to imagine the Stevens Point area without Frank's Hardware, but after 82 years of business, Frank's Hardware is getting ready to close the doors for good.
T.J. and his father, Rick, are second and third generation owners of the business.
They say they're seeing a lot of regulars from the past 82+ years who are deeply saddened they are saying goodbye.
But they're more than happy to congratulate Rick on his retirement.
"It's incredibly sad for everybody, including ourselves," says T.J. Klein, who's one of the managers and owners of Frank's Hardware.
"A lot of these customers are a lot like family, and I see them more than family; so it's sad to see know this won't happen anymore," he added.
The family's store went through a significant transformation over time, starting in rural Portage County, moving to downtown Stevens Point, then making the final move to Highway 10 before settling in.
After close to 40 years of managing, Rick says it's time to retire.
T.J. and his father said that the business was their whole life, but while they're sad to call it quits, T.J. says he's optimistic about the future.