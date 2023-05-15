Stevens Point Fire Department's new truck is now on duty

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) — Bystanders witnessed firefighters pushing a new firetruck Monday afternoon.
They pushed Truck 22 into Fire Station Two. It's a traditional ceremony for a new firefighting vehicle dating back to the 1700s.
The chief says it cost between $900,000 and $1 million.
The truck will serve the station for the next decade.
"The plan will be that then it will become a reserve apparatus for 10 years," said J.B. Moody, Stevens Point Fire Chief. "Then we'll sell the apparatus between the 22 and 25 years mark."
As firefighters pushed the truck in the bay, Truck 22 was called to its first scene moments later.