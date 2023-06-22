Stevens Point first responders bringing in extra help for U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld is nearing, but law enforcement officials have been preparing since the day it was announced that Stevens Point was hosting it.
"We have two larger events going on, and so the department adjusted staffing to meet those needs," said Ben Uitenbroek, operations lieutenant with the Stevens Point Police Department.
With the Senior Open, the Riverfront Rendezvous, and Independence Day weekend all at one time, the police have their work cut out for them.
That's why they're looking to call in backup.
"We requested a number of other resources from state, local, and federal resources," said Uitenbroek. "Public safety partners to help supplement our staffing and to provide the resources we just don't have."
With tens of thousands of visitors and guests expected in the area, police say to expect an uptick in traffic so they want to make sure drivers are ready to see delays.
"We've been working with the DOT, our local traffic and streets department for the city of Stevens Point and engineering to make sure that we have traffic flows where they need to be," said Uitenbroek. "State Patrol is going to help us out with traffic points and additional resources."
With much of the department scattered from the streets, to the course, some officers will have to work different shifts and assignments.
"More of a bit of unique roles then we're used too," said Uitenbroek. "We get to drive around some golf carts, and patrol just in a different way, but a lot of the same concepts. You got to be able to communicate with people, and make sure people are being safe."
Rest assured, the department says they're feeling confident with two years of planning under the belt.