Stevens Point halts overnight parking restrictions for New Year's Eve

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Stevens Point is making efforts to put the brakes on drinking and driving this holiday season.
The city is lifting all parking restrictions for New Year's Eve, so people who are out during the night can leave their vehicles and find a ride back.
The parking restriction is only for New Year's Eve and will return back to normal for New Year's Day.
"There should be no excuse for driving under the influence," said Stevens Point Mayor, Mike Wiza. "You can leave your car overnight, pick it up the next day, but you won't be subject to a fine on New Year's Eve. All our regular rules are back in play the next night."
Wiza says the only places drivers cannot park are handicap spots and lots that have permits.
For those who cannot find a ride back home, the Tavern League is also offering free rides for those that need it.