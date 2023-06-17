 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH-CENTRAL AND PORTIONS
OF NORTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Calumet, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln,
Marathon, Northern Marinette, Menominee, Northern Oconto, Oneida,
Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago
and Wood.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY
level. The best chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index
will occur across south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these
areas, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while
everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in
the advisory area, the sensitive groups described above should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Stevens Point has its 3rd annual Juneteenth

Juneteenth
Veonna King

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Juneteenth is a holiday to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.  

The Portage County Juneteenth committee decided honor this day by highlighting local African American businesses on Saturday. 

Clothing, candles, and food were just some of many items business owners were selling.  

Gifted Hands Kitchen is a food truck company that has been apart of the Juneteenth celebration each year.

The food truck company stated that they are happy to come and take part every year.

"I have been here for nine years now and when I first moved here they had no Juneteenth around”, said Gifted Hands Kitchen Co-founder Erica Shaw. 

Organizers say this event is something they look forward to having this event every year.

As they describe their ideal way to celebrate the holiday. 

“The best way best we know how to do that is with food with fun dancing—-music so we have been putting this together as way to do some type of community building”, said Committee Member Kiba Freeman.  

For more information you can check out their website. 

