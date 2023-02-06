Stevens Point high school band students take on New Orleans

(WAOW) -- Area students took a trip down to The Big Easy to learn more about America's music and arts history.
Students with the Stevens Point Area Senior High School participated in clinics, performances and took several cultural and historical tours for almost a week.
It's all part of the school's effort to relaunch these cultural trips for arts students, after they were previously suspended due to Covid.
Band Director Brad Schmidt hopes the students are able to gain a new appreciation of the music they play.
"Jazz being one of the true only uniquely American art forms, getting in touch with that and getting in touch with a city that has so much appreciation for music and the arts, I hope they'll remember that aspect of it," he said.
Their trip culminated in a performance Monday night on a riverboat.
You can look back at highlights of the trip on the SPASH Bands Facebook page.