Stevens Point hosts pride event

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Stevens Point hosted its Pride Crawl today.
They created it in celebration of pride month.
The event had food, vendors, and many local organizations and one church came to show their support.
"In our organization we like to build community through the arts,” said Methodist Church member, Laura Courtright. "We're an arts outreach through United Methodist Church here locally."
A local transgender organization came to let individual's know they're not alone.
“Transfam is a social support group for trans gender adults 18+ and you can also be questioning so if your questioning your identity your welcome," said Transfam founder Elliot Mutschecner.
If you or someone else is interested in Transfam you can check out their Instagram.