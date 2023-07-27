Stevens Point is ready to expand bus route

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — A new bus route is ready to launch in Stevens Point.
The city's bus route is ready to expand and officials say the city has a new route that will go directly to a local hospital which will save people time, money and stress.
After eight years of planning, Central Transportation in Stevens Point is about to introduce a new bus route that will go to Marshfield Medical Center River Region-Stevens Point on the northeast corner of the city.
Officials say the change is needed.
"We just wanted to make our current transportation system better. We wanted to get more connected to certain parts of town and streamline some of our routes to make them more efficient," Talin Scheuermann, the Central Transportation's superintendent said.
Scheuermann thinks the expansion of the bus system and routes means a whole lot more for the city.
It will positively impact local businesses where they will see more customers, and current bus riders will feel more connected, as well as those who haven't ridden in a bus; just to alleviate traffic in the area.
The bus service kicks off starting Monday, but the main feature route won't start until August 3.