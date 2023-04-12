Stevens Point launches loan program to help with home repairs

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new program will help Stevens Point homeowners make much needed repairs.
City officials say this program came after a housing survey identified several areas of need in the city.
The program will provide a 2% interest loan to homeowners to do repairs and upgrades. There is no income requirement to apply, you just have to own and occupy the home.
The loan payments, including interest, will go back into the loan program, helping it grow over time.
Mayor Mike Wiza says there will be other benefits besides just improving homes in the city.
"There's not a losing side to this, I think everybody is going to benefit," he said. "The neighborhood will look nicer, the homeowner gets some value at a reasonable cost, and the city gets a foot up in helping homeowners."
Applications are open now on the city's website.