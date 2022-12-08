Stevens Point Man killed in Kansas crash

ST. JOHN, KS (WSAU) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Wisconsin man was one of two people that died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
The crash involved a Ram pickup and a Saturn Vue. Both vehicles entered an intersection at the same time, with the Vue striking the pickup on the passenger side, killing 51-year-old Peter Laskowski of Stevens Point.
He was in the passenger seat of the pickup when it was struck. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its wheels in the ditch.
The crash report indicates Laskowski was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Three other people in the vehicle suffered injuries as well, including two men from Mississippi and Virginia who were hospitalized with serious injuries.
The driver of the Vue was a 17-year-old from Ellinwood, Kansas, who was also taken to a hospital before he died. His passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries.
St. John is located in the south-central part of Kansas, near Hutchinson. The report does not indicate if alcohol, speed, or any other factors were present at the time of the crash.