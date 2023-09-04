Stevens Point man opens pool to locals during record heat

STEVENS POINT, WIS. (WAOW) — Labor Day was one of the hottest days of the summer.
Water Street in Stevens Point however, has been a little cooler throughout the hot season.
Tim "Shoe" Sullivan for years now has been opening up his pool to anyone in the 1555 Water Street area.
Sullivan has welcomed everybody to his pool from local neighbors to college students that live nearby.
"It's totally open to all the neighbors or everybody," said Sullivan. "Whoever wants to come in and beat the heat."
If you want to know when a good time to go to Tim's pool might be, he posts updates on his Facebook.
"I look at as, my pool is everybody's pool," said Sullivan.
Sullivan said if anyone want to come down, take a dip, and maybe enjoy a watermelon slice, they are more than welcome to.