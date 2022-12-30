Stevens Point man's passion is creating memorable snow sculptures

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Christmas may be over, but you can still see Frosty the Snowman. Jef Schobert has been making snow sculptures since he was 3 years old and making them into popular characters is still his life's passion.
His newest masterpiece takes the shape of everyone's favorite honey-obsessed bear, Winnie the Pooh.
Schobert said, "I've been trying to do really classic childhood events, and this took me back to being 10 years old. I haven't thought about Winnie the Pooh in forever and just, boom!"
Schobert says he's already making plans for his next sculpture once the next snowfall hits.