Stevens Point Mayor candidates make pitch to voters

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) People in Stevens Point will soon be choosing who they want to be their mayor for the next four years.
Voters will decide between Mayor Mike Wiza, and challenger Meleesa Johnson, who is the current City Council President. Both candidates going around the city in the days before the election, making their final pitches to voters.
Wiza saying, "I think that I have proven that I can walk the walk, and we get things done, I've been doing the job, I have a proven track record of doing so."
Wiza said that his track record of bringing new business to the city and increasing diversity make him the best fit for the job, Johnson also making her case for why she should be the city's next mayor.
Johnson said, "I am an experienced collaborator at the local, regional, state, and federal level. To get jobs done to protect human health and the environment, and advance good policy."
Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, and if you are still in line at 8:00 p.m., you are still legally allowed to vote.