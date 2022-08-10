Stevens Point Mayor releases statement on referendum

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza released a statement Wednesday morning on the passage of a road referendum.
The referendum started with frustrations from some community members over Business 51, and the city's lane reduction plan.
Several community members then worked to get the referendum on the ballot which would require the city to go to a referendum anytime a road or transportation project is going to cost more than $1 million.
In a statement, Wiza says the community is divided and he plans to take action.
"I intend to seek council approval at next Monday's meeting to authorize the funding to have AECOM to take a step back and provide us with a new design that will still meet the Wisconsin Department of Transportation minimum standards, but keep the northern and southern commercial sections four lanes with the center residential section being reduced to one lane in each direction and a turn lane in the middle," Wiza said in a release.
Wiza said keeping the four lanes will help with safety improvements. They would also remove the roundabout at Fourth and Division.
"You might be thinking, what about that 3.5 million dollar grant we already got, won't we lose it? Maybe. I intend to present the new design to the DOT with our reasoning as to why we're changing it," Wiza said.
Wiza is asking people to put their differences on hold and get people back to the table to do the project right.