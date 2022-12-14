Stevens Point, Merrill declare snow emergencies

MERRILL (WAOW) — Merrill has declared a snow emergency beginning at midnight tonight through 6 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from Chief of Police Corey Bennett.
The City of Stevens Point also declared a snow emergency beginning at 10 p.m. tonight and going through 10 p.m. Thursday night.
According to the press release from Bennett:
"Vehicles are not to be parked on streets during this time period. Vehicles which are parked on city streets are subject to being ticketed and/or towed at the vehicle owner’s expense. The forfeiture for parking on the street during a snow emergency is $20, not inclusive of towing fees."
It is important for vehicles to be off the streets to allow snow plowing operations to occur and the motoring public can have safe passage with heavy accumulations present, the press release stated.
Once the street is cleared and treated you may resume normal parking consistent with winter parking rules. Be advised that snow removal operations will likely take place on Friday also the press release stated.
Mayor Mike Wiza also declared a snow emergency in Stevens Point in effect from 10 p.m. tonight to 10 p.m. Thursday night.
In press release, Wiza said "no person may park or leave standing any vehicle upon any street or any portion of streets in the city Of Stevens Point" during that time.