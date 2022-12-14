 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes,
spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the
region today. The mixed precipitation will turn to all snow over
much of northern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening, with
periods of heavy snow expected tonight. East winds will also gust to
25 to 40 mph, which could combine with heavy snow accumulations to
cause tree and power line damage. Sporadic power outages will be
possible. Travel could become hazardous due to the snow and ice.
Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as
temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations between 7 and 11 inches and ice accumulations
around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon County.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.


&&

Stevens Point, Merrill declare snow emergencies

  • Updated
  • 0
Snow emergencies

MERRILL (WAOW) — Merrill has declared a snow emergency beginning at midnight tonight through 6 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from Chief of Police Corey Bennett.

The City of Stevens Point also declared a snow emergency beginning at 10 p.m. tonight and going through 10 p.m. Thursday night. 

According to the press release from Bennett:

"Vehicles are not to be parked on streets during this time period. Vehicles which are parked on city streets are subject to being ticketed and/or towed at the vehicle owner’s expense. The forfeiture for parking on the street during a snow emergency is $20, not inclusive of towing fees."

It is important for vehicles to be off the streets to allow snow plowing operations to occur and the motoring public can have safe passage with heavy accumulations present, the press release stated.

Once the street is cleared and treated you may resume normal parking consistent with winter parking rules. Be advised that snow removal operations will likely take place on Friday also the press release stated.

Mayor Mike Wiza also declared a snow emergency in Stevens Point in effect from 10 p.m. tonight to 10 p.m. Thursday night. 

In press release, Wiza said "no person may park or leave standing any vehicle upon any street or any portion of streets in the city Of Stevens Point" during that time.  

Tags

Recommended for you