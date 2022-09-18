Stevens Point officials hold neighborhood workshop for Goerke residents

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The city of Stevens Point put on a block party today in the Goerke neighborhood to better get to know neighbors and find out what they want in the area.
Residents were able to write down what they like about their area and what needs improvement.
All of this bringing the city together to work on a new comprehensive plan for the area to improve quality of life.
"We're trying to gather more residents for a comprehensive plan update. Our comprehensive plan is due for a revamp. That document guides how the city grows and changes," said Chris Klesmith, Neighborhood Planner for Stevens Point.
The city plans to have this kind of workshop throughout the city for the coming months in different neighborhoods to voice their opinions.