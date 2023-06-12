Stevens Point ordinance affects homeless people

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Recently a number of complaints have come in to the Stevens Point Police Department about homeless people.
Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said, "It would be great if we had a magic wand to fix homelessness, but there is so many reasons people become insecure with their shelter."
Many groups in the area are helping as well, churches, and the library are opening their doors to people as they have for some time now.
The new ordinance would prohibit people from being in the square from 3:00am - 5:00am, which police say will help with rounding up drinkers after a night at the bar when they fill the streets.
Lieutenant Joe Johnson with the Stevens Point Police Department said, "Sometimes we will run into issues where we have large crowds that gather after bar time, and then they don't want to leave. It gives us a little more power and authority to get them to leave if we have those ordinates in place."
The vote was held Monday in Stevens Point, no result has been listed yet.