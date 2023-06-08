Stevens Point prepares to lodge 50,000 visitors for the U.S. Senior Open

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH FRIDAY... Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the 15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated fire potential this afternoon and again on Friday afternoon. The areas of greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days. Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a fire. Avoid outdoor burning. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning restrictions.