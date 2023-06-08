Stevens Point prepares to lodge 50,000 visitors for the U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The biggest sporting event potentially in central Wisconsin history is just weeks away.
As anticipation continues to rise, so does the need for a place to stay.
"We're rolling out the red carpet for these visitors that are coming into the community," said Sara Brish with the Stevens Point Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
With tens of thousands of visitors expected to layer the area, the city knows they have a lot to prepare for.
"We'll have an influx of about 50,000 visitors to the area with a $20 million impact," said Brish.
As it stands right now, Stevens Point has about 1300 rooms. So with that amount of visitors, comes a need for lodging.
Local resident Tony Gaboda jumped on the opportunity, but has rented out his home previously.
"It's good for both ourselves as well as the community," said Gaboda. "It is good to keep the infllux of money that's coming to town, in town."
He's also determined to make sure his visitors have a pleasant stay and come to Stevens Point again.
"It's good relaxing family time. Get them coming into town and experiencing Stevens Point," said Gaboda.
UW-Stevens Point is also pitching in with lodging. They're offering dorm rooms and suites that currently run at $135 per night and an additional $5 for parking per day.
"At least 100 or so rooms are available," said Melanie Cychosz, the UWSP director of conference and events.
The school sees this as a great way to showcase their campus, but also helping out the community.
"On campus, we're just excited to be able to showcase things like our new food truck that will be by shuttle parking," said Cychosz.
For those interested in putting up their home for rent, there's a seven-step process. For those interested in reserving a room on the UW-Stevens Point campus, it can be found on the school's website.