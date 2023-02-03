Stevens Point schools to participate in Wisconsin School Breakfast Challenge

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Competition is heating up as schools vie for prizes while crafting the best breakfast for their students.
It's all part of the Wisconsin School Breakfast Challenge. Here's how it works: School districts earn points based on several factors -- including nutritional value, creativity, variety of dishes, and how popular it is with kids.
At PJ Jacobs Junior High in Stevens Point, one particular dish is a hit.
"We are honestly loving making homemade muffins," said Brenna Vertein, PJ Jacobs' kitchen supervisor. "We've started doing that in January and going forward in February. We're kicking off just doing new flavors and getting really creative with it."
The challenge runs through February and all breakfasts at PJ Jacobs are free.
The school is looking to promote a healthy breakfast to provide students some energy to start their day.
The winning school get $1,000, second and third place each receives $750.