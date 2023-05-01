Stevens Point seeks bow hunters to help cull deer in city

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Stevens Point is looking for bow hunters to help cull deer in the city for the 2023-'24 bow season.
There is an open call for people to apply. The hope for the cull is as many as 50 deer via bow and arrow. Applications are open through May 19, according to a City of Stevens Point news release.
The culling of deer must be performed by bow and arrow on city owned properties and private properties for which owner consent has been attained. Culling shall only occur on properties which have been specifically identified in writing and such documentation provided to the culler by the City of Stevens Point.
The culling occurs from September through January. Culling must occur during legal hunting hours, all deer must be tagged with the tags provided by the City, and hunting tackle must comply with state of Wisconsin statutes and regulations.