Stevens Point to put road construction to a vote

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Voters in Stevens Point will have another pair of street project to consider this April.
The city is looking to re-construct and resurface residential roads in Stevens Point. Mayor of Stevens Point, Mike Wiza, says the projects are considered regular road maintenance, but because the cost of each project is estimated over one million dollars, per a previous referendum, they have to go to a vote.
Wiza says that these projects will have no impact on other proposals to re-work the town's business district.
"This has nothing to do with Business 51," said Wiza. "These are normal residential streets, and if they don't pass, well we won't be able to fix roads."
Wiza adds that the construction might hinder those who live in the areas, but they're planning to break up the construction so people can get to and from work. Drivers might have to park a half block away and walk to their home, but that will only be for a short time.
The April ballot is the only chance this year that voters get to have their say in these projects because there is no election in the Fall.
Any questions citizens have about the projects can call city hall at 715-346-1569 for more details.