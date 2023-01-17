 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATION EXPECTED LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO
THURSDAY MORNING...

.Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Great
Lakes will bring a significant snow accumulation to the region late
Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The snow will result in
hazardous travel conditions, especially for the Thursday morning
commute. Those with travel plans should closely monitor the latest
forecasts and statements on this developing winter storm.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible, especially late Wednesday night into
Thursday morning. The snow may mix with rain at times in east
central Wisconsin on Thursday. Total accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to heavy snow.
Snowfall rates of an inch an hour possible late Wednesday night
into Thursday morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying travel late Wednesday night into
Thursday morning. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with
extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight,
shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid
kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you
become stranded.

&&

Stevens Point to put road construction to a vote

  • Updated
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Voters in Stevens Point will have another pair of street project to consider this April.

The city is looking to re-construct and resurface residential roads in Stevens Point. Mayor of Stevens Point, Mike Wiza, says the projects are considered regular road maintenance, but because the cost of each project is estimated over one million dollars, per a previous referendum, they have to go to a vote.

Wiza says that these projects will have no impact on other proposals to re-work the town's business district.

"This has nothing to do with Business 51," said Wiza. "These are normal residential streets, and if they don't pass, well we won't be able to fix roads."

Wiza adds that the construction might hinder those who live in the areas, but they're planning to break up the construction so people can get to and from work. Drivers might have to park a half block away and walk to their home, but that will only be for a short time.

The April ballot is the only chance this year that voters get to have their say in these projects because there is no election in the Fall.

Any questions citizens have about the projects can call city hall at 715-346-1569 for more details.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

