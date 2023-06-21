Stevens Point Visitor's Bureau ready for Senior Open after years of preparation

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Stevens Point is ready to show themselves off to the world when the U.S. Senior Open comes to town.
The Stevens Point Area Convention & Visitor's Bureau has been working to make this the best possible experience since the tournament was announced.
"Lots of work started at that point," said Melissa Sabel, Marketing Director with the Stevens Point Area Convention & Visitor's Bureau.
Sabel saying that the area is ready to go and showcase the area.
"We're also getting ready for the close-up for the central Wisconsin region to welcome in spectators, guests, and player's. Everyone in the region and roll out that red carpet," said Sabel.
That has taken years of work, and the area has some fantastic ways to enjoy yourself off the course.
"It's our annual 4th of July festival right on the Wisconsin River in downtown Stevens Point. They'll be going all weekend," said Sabel.
The city has a full slate of events going on throughout the weekend hoping to bring more people to the area even after the tournament.
"Of course our goal is always to ensure that they have a wonderful guest experience, and hope that they come back again," said Sabel.
With all eyes on Stevens Point on the course and the TV set, they think they can potentially get on the map.
"We know that obviously this is going to be televised in numerous countries," said Sabel. "So even if people aren't coming here, we're going to be on a stage that maybe we haven't been on before and people will now recognize SentryWorld as well as the Stevens Point area and central Wisconsin."
The U.S. Senior Open tees off next week at SentryWorld on Thursday. Tickets are available on the USGA website.