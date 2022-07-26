Stevens Point wants residents help in planning the city's future

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point is asking for residents to chime in about the city's future.
The city is working on updating their comprehensive plan, something that happens every decade.
They want residents to fill out a survey focusing on housing, business, transportation and amenities in their neighborhood.
Mayor Mike Wiza says it's important for everyone to participate.
"Even if you don't have a complaint or a chip on your shoulder for something, we want to know about it." he said, "We want to be able to focus not only the things we need to fix or improve, but to enhance the things we already have."
The city is also hosting block parties, which will allow residents to talk to officials in a more casual setting.
More information about those parties and the survey can be found here.