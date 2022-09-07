Still Serving: Dan Southworth, VFW Post #388

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- It took Dan Southworth nearly 40 years after his stretch of active duty in the Army to become an active member in the VFW.
But in the past decade, Dan has gone to work for the post, helping them get into a new building, and raise money that goes right back into the community.
He's served as commander for the past five years or so, but plans to make this one his last.
If you've ever played bingo at the VFW hall in Wausau, there's a good chance you saw Dan pulling the balls and calling the numbers.
"You couldn't ask for better people that come here and play bingo. They're just fabulous people. They support the veterans tremendously."
He's proud of what they've accomplished in his time at the helm of the organization.
"To see the smile on other people's faces if they win bingo, or if you give them some money, like the veterans services office, if you give them some parking tokens," he said.
The post raises thousands of dollars every year, which they pour right back into the community that supports them.
"It makes me proud, it makes me happy to do that, it really is."
And even though he's stepping down and stepping away for a bit, the people at this post will always bring him back.
"The camaraderie, the friendship, the bingo people, they're just lovely, just great," he said.
If you're interested in playing bingo, potentially making some money, and giving back to your community, the VFW hosts bingo night every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at their hall on Randolph St.