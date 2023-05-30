STILL SERVING: Gerry Johnson and his wife celebrate 50 years together

Tomahawk, Wis. (WAOW) -- Gerry Johnson and his wife Pat are guided into St. Paul's Lutheran Church on a Friday night in May.
They don't know why their pastor is leading them here.
What they do know: when they walk in, they see the pews filled with their family and friends.
It turns out, they're there to celebrate 50 years of marriage.
In fact, it was 50 years to the day that the couple first said 'I do'.
It should come as no surprise to those who know Gerry and Pat that they've been faithful and diligent to each other all this time.
Gerry is an Army veteran who spent time in Vietnam, before coming back to Wisconsin and spending much of his time giving back.
Among the many things he does, he's the commander of his honor guard.
So this day in that church is all about showing Gerry and Pat the love they so freely give to their community.
The reaction on their faces said it all.
"Can't believe that," Gerry said. "What the heck was going on here? Unreal."
Pat said, "How can a community keep a secret? Because neither one of us had any idea this was going to happen."
Yet it did, and 50 years after they committed to each other, they got to do it all again.
So, what's their advice for couples looking for their type of longevity?
"Don't ever think that marriage is easy. Cause it isn't. It takes work, and it takes both of you, whether you communicate or not. It takes work, and you have to want to be together," Pat said.
And after 50 years, how was it for Gerry getting to kiss his bride once more?
"That was pretty nice, that was pretty nice."