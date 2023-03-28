STILL SERVING: Help Jim Campbell win a dream bike for the Honor Flight

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- For this month's Still Serving, we're looking to give some help to our good friend Jim Campbell at the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.
Jim is part of a contest called "Dream Chopper", in which he'd get to design a motorcycle alongside Paul Teutul Sr. of Orange County Chopper fame.
If voted the winner, Jim has big plans for a bike that would honor the veterans they fly on the honor flight.
But more than just honor them, he says he'd sell the bike to be used for future honor flights.
"From what I understand of the value of these bikes, I could easily send a couple hundred veterans on their trip of the lifetime to Washington D.C. from all over the country," Campbell said.
He says he thinks he could get anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000 for the bike.
He's currently in first place, but still needs your votes.
Top 15 voting ends this Thursday, and then the next round starts.
It's free to cast your vote for Jim. Just click here.