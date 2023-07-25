Still Serving: Jean Balz

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Ask any veteran, and they'll tell you that an incredible work ethic is a must to survive in the military.
And for most of those veterans, that work ethic doesn't go away just because they take the uniform off.
That's the case for Jean Balz, a Navy veteran from Athens who rarely has a minute to even sit down.
"I've been 20 years in the American Legion," said Balz. "I'm still the secretary/treasurer and caretaker of the cemetery. I'm also active in church. Athens Fair is coming, so we prep for that. I also do the Athens area garage sales. I'm a member of the VFW Auxiliary."
It's an exhausting list. But for Balz, it's just the way she lives.
"You get up in the morning, feed the cats and sit down at the computer and say, okay, what am I doing today."
In fact, Balz said there's really only one time you'll catch her with her feet kicked up: "The only time is at night when it's time to watch the news, and I usually fall asleep. I'm sorry," she joked.
Jean served her country for more than 20 years in the Navy and the reserves. Nobody would blame her for slowing down and relaxing.
But if you know Jean, you know that's not happening anytime soon.
"Every now and then I think in 10 years, am I going to be mowing lawn or trimming or doing this or doing that? It's like, well, what happens happens."
