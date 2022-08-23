Still Serving: Lani Rethaber, Patriot K9's

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates more than 17 veterans take their own lives each day.
It's a problem that many, including Lani Rethaber, are fighting hard against.
He's the executive director at Patriot K9's, an organization dedicated to training service dogs for veterans.
His desire to work with dogs professionally goes back more than 30 years.
"I joined the Marine Corps when I was 17 years old. I wanted to be a K9 handler," Rethaber said.
But he was too young then.
After serving for 10 years, Lani got out of the military and ended up working for a trucking company.
In 2019, an opportunity to volunteer with Patriot K9's came along.
"So I started volunteering and training dogs, and doing whatever I could to help the organization go forward.
Not long after that, Lani was asked to take over the program, and in early 2021, became their executive director.
"It's been very challenging, very stressful, but on the flip side of that coin, very rewarding."
Under his leadership, they've grown, now boasting more than 60 graduates. They also have 27 dogs in training and a lengthy waiting list.
"Our program's above the national standard. I don't want to be the biggest, I want to be the best," he said.
But they don't just graduate veterans and forget about them.
"We take care of those vets long term. We bring them back in for re-certifications. So every time we add a new graduate class, my family has grown," Lani said.
All that work to grow and better the program boils down to one simple reason.
"I'm hopeful that I'm saving lives. Ultimately I think of my buddy Bruce. I think of him every single day. I think of him and him being in his apartment all by himself, and deciding to end his life. I'm hoping that me at least touching a veteran's life a little bit, that's making a difference, that's what it means to me. That's the only thing that moves me forward. One, I love dogs and veterans. That's what moves me forward through all the challenges, I think of Bruce," Rethaber said.
Lani is now looking to expand his operation, and is searching for a veterans liaison and case managers.
Those roles will help them ensure each veteran who comes through the program are taken care of after they leave. Service dogs aren't for everyone, and those positions will also help veterans find help if Patriot K9's can't help them.
They're also working to define roles for volunteers, and are always looking for help.
If you'd like to learn more about the organization, donate or talk about helping out, you can find all that information on their website here.