Still Serving: Mike Thompson and Jim Campbell, Never Forgotten Honor Flight

This week, 106 veterans headed to Washington D.C. on the 42nd mission of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.
Behind that massive effort, is two men known well in Central Wisconsin.
Mike Thompson and Jim Campbell, Air Force and Marine Corps veterans respectively, hatched the idea on Veterans Day in 2009.
"And we took off like a couple of gazelles, trying to sell something that nobody knew what it was," said Campbell.
The pair raised $85,000 in five months, and in April of 2010, they brought 103 World War II veterans to Washington D.C.
"Jim and I thought it would be four or five missions, and we would be done with our plan. But we just kept recruiting veterans, and kept raising money, kept recruiting guardians, veterans and volunteers," said Thompson.
Since that first flight, 3,978 veterans have taken the trip to see the memorials built to the wars they fought in.
"So it started as a, 'let's take a bunch of old guys to see a really beautiful memorial'. But now if you talk to those 3,978 veterans and ask them to rate their top three things of their experience, ironically, what's not on there is the memorials," Campbell said.
Instead, it's the people, and a chance for these veterans to connect, reminisce, and heal.
"It's now become a profound, life-changing event for the veterans. Something, 13 years ago, we would've never foresaw that," Campbell said.
And now, 12 years and 42 missions later, Mike and Jim know their impact extends far beyond the veterans they bring on the trip.
"It's just awe inspiring. It's not just 4,000 veterans, it's 4,000 veterans families, it's 4,000 veteran's families communities. It's been tens of thousands of people. And we go, oh my goodness sakes, we are so fortunate. So fortunate," Campbell said.
If you're interested in going on the flight, signing up as a guardian or volunteer, or want to donate to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, click here.