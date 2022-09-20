STILL SERVING: Red, White & Blue 5K

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- For this week's Still Serving, we're focusing on an event that's geared towards making a difference for veterans.
The Red, White & Blue 5K is Sunday, Oct. 9 at Dale's Weston Lanes.
Packet pickup is from 9:00-9:45 a.m. and the race starts at 10.
All proceeds from the race go directly to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.
Now in its seventh year, the race has raised more than $20,000.
"They always dub the flight the flight of a lifetime, because it's so emotional to them. As organizers, as the race director for the Badger State Games and the Red White and Blue, we feel honored to be able to donate any proceeds we can to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight," said Nick Ockwig, director of the Badger State Games.
In addition to the race, a breakfast is served from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
All veterans who have been on the Honor Flight, or are on the waiting list for it are invited to com.
It's a chance for you to connect directly with those who have or will benefit from fundraisers like this.
"It becomes a nice morning and a nice breakfast, because you just sit down and talk to those veterans and thank them for everything they've done in the past for us."
If you'd like to sign up for the race, click here. Early bird pricing ends Friday.