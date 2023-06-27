 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We
expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming
days and will adjust messaging as needed.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the period of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Still Serving: Shawn Plante

  • Updated
  • 0
shawn plante 3.jpg

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's about to be all fun and games on a hot Tuesday night in June.

VFW Post 2534 is getting ready to host another cribbage night, and Shawn Plante is there hours before, making sure everything is perfect.

shawn plante 2.jpg

It's one of many things he does around the post, and it's a far cry from where he was a little more than 10 years ago.

"When I first got out, when I first retired, I lost my way. I was so used to the military lifestyle, always had purpose, direction, motivation. Some place to go, something to do," he said.

Plante battled depression and didn't know what to do next.

But the more he started volunteering, the more he found exactly what he was looking for: purpose.

shawn plante 1.jpg

"Coming back into this brotherhood of fellow veterans and the purpose of supporting the veterans and giving back to the community, has renewed my reason for living," he said.

And it's something Shawn doesn't plan to give up anytime soon.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to bhanson@waow.com 

