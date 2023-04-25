STILL SERVING: Steve Bowers

Town of Maine, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you visit Maine Elementary School in the Wausau School District, there's a good chance you'll see a bearded, Hawaiian shirt wearing teacher roaming the halls.
His name is Steve Bowers.
Steve is a veteran of the Marine Corps, and a 29-year veteran of law enforcement.
His experience and demeanor suggest he's a tough, no-nonsense kind of guy. Yet, you'll see him every day wearing one of his signature, bright Hawaiian shirts.
"It's kind of a friendly way to get the kids talking, it's better than wearing a uniform every day. You get to have a little color in your life," he said.
For the past five years, Steve has spent the majority of his time substitute teaching at Maine.
"It's kind of a life-changing job. This is the first time in my life where I've liked to get up in the morning and go to work. I'm happy to see the kids every day, and I'm actually a little sad when summer vacation rolls around and I'm not going to see them for a while," he said.
While he's only been a sub during this time here, he's looking to change that.
"Actually I went and got my full teaching license now, so my ideal job would be to get a job teaching full time here at Maine, cause I love the staff, I love the students. Otherwise I'll stay substitute teaching here to spend as much time with them as I can," he said.
Whether full time or as a sub, Steve said he's found his place, and he's not going anywhere, anytime soon.
"It's kind of renewing my faith in humanity. It's coming here every day and doing good but having people appreciate you doing good. I've gotten more kudos and accolades here in five years than I did in 29 years before. It's just a completely different lifestyle for me. I could be retired right now, and I choose to keep coming here and doing this, so that says a lot," he said.
***DISCLAIMER***
News 9 is aware of criminal charges pending against Bowers in a 2017 case from Taylor County. He's facing felony charges filed by the state for the improper release of case information to producers of a true crime style TV show, who the county was working with at the time. Both the Wausau School District and News 9 are aware of the charges, and we here at News 9 believe those charges don't affect Bowers' current position or the work he's doing to teach. Bowers said he believes the charges will soon be dropped.