Still Serving: Shawn Plante

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) — It's about to be all fun and games on a hot Tuesday night in June.
VFW Post 2534 is getting ready to host another cribbage night, and Shawn Plante is there hours before, making sure everything is perfect.
It's one of many things he does around the post, and it's a far cry from where he was a little more than 10 years ago.
"When I first got out, when I first retired, I lost my way. I was so used to the military lifestyle, always had purpose, direction, motivation. Some place to go, something to do," he said.
Plante battled depression and didn't know what to do next.
But the more he started volunteering, the more he found exactly what he was looking for: purpose.
"Coming back into this brotherhood of fellow veterans and the purpose of supporting the veterans and giving back to the community, has renewed my reason for living," he said.
And it's something Shawn doesn't plan to give up anytime soon.