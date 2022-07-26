Still Serving: Tony Nardi

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- One of the most important, yet most overlooked jobs in the world, is that of a 911 operator.
For those that stay, like Tony Nardi, it's less of a job and more of a calling.
The Air Force vet has spent the last 30 years of his life in the 911 communications center in Marathon County.
"I took it as a temporary job, and just kind of fell in love with it over the years," Tony said.
It's a job that doesn't normally see that kind of longevity.
"This is a career where the average person stays less than five years."
And it's certainly one that doesn't get a lot of recognition.
"We're a group of people that are behind the scenes, and we're doing a very important job behind the scenes, but people don't know we exist."
Yet three decades later, Tony is still there, answering calls from people experiencing the worst moments of their lives.
"And we're able to assist them, or provide the assistance they need and provide the resources they need to get through a pretty terrible moment in their life," he said.
While that stress might chase most people away, Tony relishes it.
"It's rewarding when really good things come out of calls. We've had really bad things that have happened. I've had some bad calls over the years. But when you help a father deliver a child over the phone and you can hear the child calling, there's no better feeling in the world," he said.
Tony says it's those four years he spent as a firefighter in the Air Force that gave him the drive to stay in a job that has the potential to help so many.
"It's a sense of duty. I think we have a duty to serve, and I think we have a duty to become better people, and to help our fellow, not only veterans, but fellow human beings."
Tony is now the supervisor of 911 communications for Marathon County. He's also become a FBI trained negotiator.
And when he's not at work, you'll often find him at the American Legion, where he's involved too.