Still time to register for Turkey Trot

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- We're just over a week away from the United Way Turkey Trot, and there's still time to be a part of it.
The United Way says they have just over 1,300 people registered so far.
New this year, the course will primarily stay on the River Walk after leaving the 400 Block. Organizers say this will highlight the development along the river and keep runners safe.
"All of the funds that are raised will be kind of deployed into the community in the following year," said Ben Lee, Director of community impact for the United Way. "What we bring in, we try to make sure that it goes out in the form of food for people who need it. "
Right now the cost to register is $30 but that price will increase to $35 after 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
