 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR EASTERN, CENTRAL, AND NORTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence,
Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon,
Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage,
Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

STL teen who walked 6 miles to graduation gifted new bike & $40,000 family vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
STL teen who walked 6 miles to graduation gifted new bike & $40,000 family vehicle

Jones was gifted a $5,000 Ryan Pritchard Electric Bike during a celebrity basketball game on Friday. His grandpa stood by in shock as the family also received a $40,000 minivan thanks to the generosity of Bommarito Automotive.

 KMOV

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Illinois (KMOV) -- A North St. Louis teenager who walked miles to his 8th grade graduation now has two new ways to get around.

“I wasn’t expecting this,” says 14-year-old Xavier Jones.

Jones was gifted a $5,000 Ryan Pritchard Electric Bike during a celebrity basketball game on Friday. His grandpa stood by in shock as the family also received a $40,000 minivan thanks to the generosity of Bommarito Automotive.

“This means a whole lot”, Xavier’s grandfather tells News 4. I don’t know what to say. I’m so thankful.

He takes care of Xavier who is diagnosed with Sickle Cell Anemia and his 6 siblings after their mother passed away a few years ago.

After watching the story on News 4, Cahokia native and current Miami Dolphins player, Terron Armstead, arranged for the special surprises to happen during his basketball tournament at his alma mater.

“We hear a story like Xavier. It’s only right, says hometown NFL star, Terron Armstead. Follow Xavier’s example. He’s a leader whether he wanted to be or not. His story is inspiring. It’s motivating. That’s what leaders do.”

Xavier was also given a full ride scholarship to Harris Stowe State University for his determination to succeed in the face of adversity.

Tags

Recommended for you