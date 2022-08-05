Stratford School District request's feedback after failed referendum

STRATFORD, WI (WAOW) - The Stratford School District is looking to gain feedback from members of the community after a referendum failed to pass earlier this year.
Wisconsin public schools struggling for funding is nothing new, and it leaves the Stratford School District asking parents what exactly they want to see changed or improved.
Stratford's School District Administrator, Dr. Nathan Lehman, says he wants the community to know he understands the importance of being fiscally responsible, but also giving students what they need to succeed.
"The big thing is the transparency, we want the community to know we are having a referendum. And we wanna share with them what its all about, and the whys." said Lehman.
The survey sent out will allow feedback on a couple different things in the district, including student learning, improving district staff, taking a focus on finance and much more.
Something Dr. Lehman says will allow them the best chance of having their next referendum passed.
"The survey that we sent out, is just giving the school board and the administration the input for next steps so that we can continue to provide a quality education for our students," said Lehman.
Administrators say right now, the Stratford District is receiving somewhere between $500 and $1,000 less per student in state funding. The state of Wisconsin is ranked 25th nationally in state funding.