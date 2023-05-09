String of burglaries hit Neillsville

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. -- (WAOW) The normally quiet city of Neillsville was hit by a string of burglaries, leading to missing cash, damaged doors, and stolen ATVs.
Police Chief Jim Mankowski said, "We recovered two cash registers in the O'Neil Creek, which started us down the trail of trying to figure out who was involved in this."
Vicki Goussenkova is Co-Owner of The Glass House bar, and says she was shocked to hear the news of something like that happening in Neillsville, saying, "Burglaries? No, not that I've ever heard of. Like I said we had one fifteen years ago, but since then I don't recall hearing much of any until recently."
Authorities eventually caught two teens they say were involved, boys ages 14 and 15. They did say there was another person of interest, but that they two they caught are the main culprits. Chief Mankowski saying, "This is definitely a case of two juveniles that don't have parental supervision and were out causing trouble."
Authorities say there is no further risk to the public now that the two boys have been caught.