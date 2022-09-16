Student proves to be medical miracle

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Very few people fit the definition of a miracle, but for Connor Keith, an exception can be made.
This past January, Keith had been out with friends, when he fell from a wall 12 feet off the ground on the campus of University of Wisconsin-Madison and landed head first. Three UW–Madison employees just happened to be walking by the place where he fell and he was rushed to UW's University Hospital.
“They didn’t know it was me at first, but, by an amazing chance, they saw me laying there and called 911," Keith said.
Keith, a Cottage Grove native, was initially put in the care of Dr. Mustafa Baskaya, a neurosurgeon with UW Health. The emergency medicine team, in consultation with Baskaya, immediately began working to save Keith by inducing a coma to reduce brain swelling. Later that night, Baskaya removed two larger pieces of Keith’s skull to relieve the pressure on his brain.
“He had a less than 10% chance of survival or even coming out of the coma, and even less than that of having no physical or mental impairment," Baskaya said.
Keith went on to make a full recovery and is back at UW-Madison and is studying to become a physical education teacher.