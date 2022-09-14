Student speaking up leads to threat investigation at Wausau school

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- A student speaking up lead to an investigation into a threat at Wausau West High School.
School officials say the threat was circulating on social media which mentioned 'West," although it never specified a specific school outside of that.
A student shared the image to the school resource officer and an investigation began.
"Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of our students and staff, we also increased police presence," a release from the district says.
The school says other schools in the state also with 'West' in their names were the target of the threat.
"We have protocols in place, which were followed, to ensure the safety of everyone at Wausau West. This demonstrates the importance of students, families, and community reporting concerns to police and/or school administration," the release says. "We are very thankful that the reporting student came forward and shared the concerning information with a trusted adult immediately."
The school says no students were ever in danger.