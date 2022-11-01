Students Examine Historic Cemetery

A Wisconsin college is taking a look at the past. Archeology students from Lawrence University in Appleton examined the historic cemetery in Plover, highlighting some of the historic figures buried there.
They include several Civil War veterans, a War of 1812 veteran, and even a former professor at UW Madison. Community members said it's important to look back at the area's history.
Robert Steinke, a local historian, said, "There is a lot of history that's been lost here at the Morrill cemetery. The work that's being done today with the students from Lawrence is a valuable tool to help to be able to complete that research."
The students will take the information collected and use it to make an underground map of the cemetery.